Social Media attacks Houston rapper Chamillionaire at NBA finals

HOUSTON — The shade. Oh, the shade!

The social media universe caught famous Houston rapper Chamillionaire rolling up on the NBA Finals Game, and now they hating.

Monday night’s (June 5) Game 5 NBA Finals may have seen the heaviest presence of Cleveland and Oakland flag bearers in the house, but Houston still showed major face right from courtside — literally — when H-Town’s long-time-no-see rap star Chamillionaire was spotted.

The Grammy Award-winning artist has been largely low-key for about 15 years following the smashing success of his Krayzie Bone-assisted “Ridin’” single. Though he made musical rounds with other fellow Houston hip-hop standouts like Lil’ Flip and Paul Wall, the 37-year-old had also kept his hands busy in some big behind-the-scenes business moves. Including his historical spot as the first rap artist to be titled Entrepreneur in Residence on the L.A.-based Upfront Ventures firm, Chamillionaire has spearheaded his own Chamillitary Entertainment record label and opened his modeling company, structured a tour bus company and is an investor in a Houston-based customized-car auto dealer, Fly Rydes.

Uncommon knowledge — we know. And that explains how fans everywhere tried to piece together how he scored courtside seats after being captured on camera at the championship festivities. But since he’s here, some fans have wondered, why not drop another hit or two for old H-Town’s sake, right?

See what the internet had to say about Chamillionaire’s surprise pop-up below.

