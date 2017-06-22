Study shows 38 percent of Americans fear crowded events due to terrorism threats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Does fear have you rethinking your summer plans? With terror attacks becoming somewhat of a norm, many Americans are thinking twice before hanging out in large crowds.

Gallup World Poll says 38 percent of Americans fear a terrorist attack will happen at events with thousands of people in attendance.

Gallup conducted the poll in wake of the May 22 Ariana Grande concert attack, and the June 3 attack on the London Bridge.

Thirty-eight percent is the highest since 9/11, 16 years ago, when only 32 percent of Americans reported a fear of terrorism.

But should we let fear run our lives?

Wendy Campbell, a psychotherapist, said, "The more you avoid a situation that you're fearful of, often times the bigger the fear becomes."