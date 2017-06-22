× Man accused of running gambling hall inside grocery store; suspect on the run

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Investigators are searching for the owner of an alleged gambling spot, which was operating out of a grocery store, the Harris County Constable’s Office Pct. 4 criminal investigations division said.

Officers with Precinct 4 executed a search warrant on June 14 at the Goonga Food Mart in the 13000 block of State Highway 249. All prohibited gambling electronics were seized along with $4,741 cash made in connection to the gambling.

Nasim Akhtar Rana, 64, is charged with keeping a gambling place.

The operation was discovered after the constable’s office received numerous complaints.

“Rana was not on scene at the time of the warrant, and has been issued a warrant for his arrest,” Constable Mark Herman said.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts are urged to contact the Precinct 4 Constables Office at 281-376-3472.