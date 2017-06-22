The aftermath of Tropical Storm Cindy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Get ready people, hurricane season's just got underway and we've seen some scrambling already, but following the hit of Tropical Storm Cindy in Galveston, it's business as usual.

And in Houston we got like what, only two inches of rain?

Still, through all the hype, the National Weather Service says Cindy did exactly what she was supposed to do.

Police are investigating to see if a death at Galveston Beach was storm-related, however. A body was found in a vehicle partially submerged in the sand. Police are still working to identify who was behind the wheel and figure out why it was on the beach in the first place.