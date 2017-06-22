Ole Cindy Watch Party at King’s Bierhaus for those waiting out tropical storm Cindy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -Houston is already starting to see some rain, but we’re not expected to get the worst of Tropical Storm Cindy.

Roads are flooding in Slidell, Louisiana and storm damage from Cindy’s outer bands have already caused damage as far east as Okaloosa County, Florida.

If you live in Houston and decide to ride out the storm, you might consider waiting it out at King’s Bierhaus.

“The Heights has welcomed us and our quirkiness and everyone wearing lederhosen and doing all our crazy events,” said owner Phillip Sitter.

Crazy events like Thursday’s “Ole Cindy Watch Party!”

“So we’ve been in the Houston area since 1996, so we’ve had our fair share of hurricanes and tropical storms and things like that. What we’re trying to do is say 'OK this storm isn’t too aggressive on our city, we’re blessed here in Houston,'" Sitter said.

Should the weather get crazy or anything, certainly make sure your safety comes first!

Should it just be heavy downpour, then make sure to bring your rubber boots, have your rain jackets and you get a free Das Boot mini shot glass full of their King’s Whiskey.

"We have a grand prize drawing of a canoe, so you can ride out in White Oak Bayou with a canoe in style,” Sitter said.

Remember that if you need a canoe to get here, it’s not worth trying to make the trip. Turn around, don’t drown!