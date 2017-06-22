DA releases details on indictment against former HPD officer

HOUSTON– A Harris County grand jury returned two indictments against Former Officer Bruce Johnson Thursday for the shooting of burglary suspect Derek Carr.

According to District Attorney, Kim Ogg, on February 16, Johnson was notified that his home was being burglarized. On the way home Johnson noticed Carr on an adjacent street carrying items that belonged to Johnson. Johnson confronted Carr leading to a struggle where Carr was shot in the back and arm.

A witness captured cell phone video of Johnson kicking Carr after Carr was incapacitated.

Johnson also admitted to moving the pickle fork burglary tool that he claimed had been used to threaten him. Johnson said he moved the tool closer to Carr, which caused the crime scene to be contaminated.

Johnson’s indictments consist of tampering with evidence and assault. The tampering with evidence charge is a third-degree felony, subject to two to ten years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine. Johnson will also face up to one year in prison and a $4,000 fine on the ‘Class A’ assault for kicking Car after he was incapacitated.

Johnson has since resigned from his 23 year position with the police department and is eligible for probation citing his prior record.

Carr has been charged with burglary for his part and is currently in the county jail.

The Houston Police Department released a statement that read in part:

“The Houston Police Department is extremely disappointed in the actions of this former employee. However, I am proud of the work of the newly created Special Investigations Unit (SIU) that I formed to conduct thorough and detailed investigations on critical cases like this one. While the circumstances in this case on the day of occurrence suggested no wrongdoing, a proper impartial investigation by HPD SIU lead to the discovery of facts and evidence resulting in the indictment of this former employee. The Houston Police Department remains committed to transparency and accountability,” said Chief Art Acevedo.