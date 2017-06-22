Weather Fix: Droughts, storms and heat waves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- We all know that Mother Nature can be a fickle mistress and it looks like Arizona is in the hot seat!

The Grand Canyon State is looking at scorching highs of 120 degrees, only two degrees shy of the 1990 record. With temperatures reaching the triple-digits American Airlines canceled all regional flights out of Phoenix for Tuesday. The airline's announced that their smaller planes only have a maximum operating temperature of 118 degrees.

Mother Nature will also be visiting the Lonestar State.

Disaster maps from the National Center for Environmental Information, show just how treacherous Texas weather can be!

Calculated by billion-dollar weather & climate disasters, Texas is in the top tier for flooding, droughts, heatwaves and severe local storms.

Considering how large the State of Texas is, it's not surprising to get a little bit of everything Mother Nature has to offer.

Then there's Tropical Storm Cindy making her way into the Gulf Coast.

Florida was the first victim, getting slammed by heavy downpours on Monday and now the Bayou City is in Cindy's projected path!

Houstonians can expect up to 3 inches of heavy rain Tuesday through Thursday, but only Mama Nature knows what summer 2017 has in store for us!