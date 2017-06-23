× Amber Alert: Man, truck sought in connection with missing 15-year-old Alpine girl

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas — An Amber Alert was issued Thursday night in Houston and across Texas as officers search for a missing 15-year-old girl, the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office said. Officials believe the child could be in grave or immediate danger.

Stormie Clemmer was last seen in Alpine, Texas, on Thursday.

Officials said she has brown hair and green eyes, weighs about 100 pounds and is 5 feet 7 inches tall. She was wearing a black shirt, blue jean shorts and hiking shoes.

Investigators are also searching for Andrew Akers, 20, in connection to her disappearance. A warrant for kidnapping has been issued for his immediate arrest.

The victim and Akers are traveling in a black 2000 Ford Ranger pickup truck, officers said.

Deputies said Akers has brown hair and eyes, weighs about 210 pounds and is 5 feet 11 inches tall.

If you have information regarding the child’s whereabouts, please call Brewster County deputies at 432-837-3488.