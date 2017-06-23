× Astros sweep A’s, first to 50 wins

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Astros brought their brooms to the ballpark as they swept the Athletics crushing Oakland 12-9.

Houston was up 10, nothing after 2 innings and never looked back. With the victory the Astros became the first team in the majors to reach 50 wins.

The Astros have won 10 straight games against Oakland and 15 out of 16 games overall.

The Astros look to continue their winning ways as they start a 3-game series Friday night against the Seattle Mariners.