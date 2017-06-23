Baby drowns in bath tub while 21-year-old mother is on Facebook, officers say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKER COUNTY, Texas — A baby in Parker County, west of Fort Worth, drowned while her mother was on Facebook.

Investigators said Cheyenne Summer Stuckey, 21, left her 6-year-old baby in the tub with the water running while she chatted with a friend on Facebook.

Stuckey told the investigators she left little Zayla Hernandez in the tub, got distracted by another child and then hopped on Facebook for a couple of minutes, before realizing she had forgotten about her daughter.

When she checked on her, Young Zayla was face-down in the tub, unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

But the investigators revealed Stuckey was actually on Facebook for at least 18 minutes while her daughter was drowning.

She's been charged with injury to a child. The two other toddlers in the home have been placed in foster care.