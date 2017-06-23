Body found in Arlington landfill identified as missing teen, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD, Texas - The Bedford Police Department is investigating the death of a missing 14-year-old girl, whose body was found in an Arlington landfill just days after her disappearance.

Investigators said Kaytlynn Cargill went missing Monday night. She was last seen walking her dog about 6:20 p.m. near the Oak Creek Apartments. Police found the dog tied to a fence at a dog park; Kaytlynn had reportedly asked others to watch the dog for a minute but never returned.

A body found Wednesday at the Republic Service Arlington Landfill, about four miles from where Kaytlinn was last seen, was later identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner as the missing teen. Her cause of death has not yet been determined.

Police originally did not suspect foul play. In a press conference Friday, Bedford police chief Jeff Gibson said the case did not meet the very specific criteria for issuing an Amber Alert because there was no evidence Kaytlynn had been abducted. Gibson said the department is pursuing every lead, but there are currently no suspects or persons of interest.

Friends and family gathered at a vigil at Central Junior High in Bedford Thursday to remember Kaytlynn.