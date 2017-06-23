× Coast Guard: 29-year-old man missing near San Luis Pass

GALVESTON, Texas — The Coast Guard is searching for a man who went missing near the San Luis Pass Bridge Friday morning, authorities said.

Jacob Sedowski, 29, is missing. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and tan shorts on the Galveston side of San Luis Pass.

A wade fisherman contacted Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders to report that he and Sedowski had been pulled under by strong currents while wade fishing at 8:12 a.m. and he did not see Sedowski resurface, investigators said.

An Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew, Station Galveston boat crew and Galveston Island Beach Patrol are searching for Sedowski.