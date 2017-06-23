× Driver, passenger arrested after chase in north Houston, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A driver and his passenger were arrested Thursday night after leading deputies on a chase through the Eastex area, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers tried to stop the driver of a Cadillac near Airline Drive and Gulf Bank Road around 10:30 p.m. for a traffic violation, but the driver refused to stop. Deputies pursued the vehicle east on Little York Road, following the suspect to Bentley and then Langley streets, where they finally caught up with him in a Fiesta parking lot.

Investigators said the driver and passenger had outstanding traffic warrants, which is why he didn’t want to stop.

Both men face evading arrest charges, as well as additional charges associated with the outstanding warrants.