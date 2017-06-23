Flix Fix: Transformers The Last Knight, The Beguiled and more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Transformers The Last Knight is the 5th film in the franchise, marking the 10- year anniversary of the autobots. Anthony Hopkins joins Mark Wahlberg in the action flick, but can director Michael Bay offer something we haven’t already seen in the previous four films? Film critic Dustin Chase reviews the summer blockbuster plus this week’s counter release. Earning the best director award at Cannes this year, Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled stars Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst and a group of young women who give fallen soldier Colin Farrell interesting treatment during the civil war. More honest film reviews this week on Flix Fix.