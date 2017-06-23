Heat Advisory in effect for Houston; temps as high as 107

HOUSTON — A Heat Advisory is in effect for Houston and the surrounding area Friday as local temperatures may reach as high as 106 degrees, according the the National Weather Service.

Radars show temps as high as 106 degrees for Sugar Land; 105 degrees for Conroe and Galveston; and a whopping 107 degrees for Wharton. Residents are encouraged to keep cool and stay hydrated!

It’s expected to remain dry with humidity around 62 percent, but the city will see rain as early as Saturday morning.

Clearly, the blistering heat of summer is back— but so are the Reliant Beat the Heat Centers for the program’s 12th consecutive year! Houston’s Beat the Heat Centers provide a safe and comfortable place for residents to stay cool during the day and reduce the need for home electricity use during the hottest days of summer [Read More].

