Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2018 revealed

(CNN) — A new group of stars will be getting stars.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2018 was announced Thursday with inductees from the fields of music, movies, TV, radio and live theater.

The 12 celebrities to be honored from the television industry include the late Steve “The Crocodile Hunter” Irwin, Anthony Anderson, Gillian Anderson, Lynda Carter, Simon Cowell, Taraji P. Henson, Eric McCormack, Ryan Murphy, Niecy Nash, Mandy Patinkin, Shonda Rhimes and RuPaul.

From the film industry, Jack Black, Kirsten Dunst, Jeff Goldblum, F. Gary Gray, Mark Hamill, Jennifer Lawrence, Gina Lollobrigida, Minnie Mouse, Nick Nolte and Zoë Saldana will be given stars.

Music and performance veterans Mary J. Blige, Richard Branson, Petula Clark, Harry Connick, Jr., Snoop Dogg, Ice T, Carrie Underwood and “Weird” Al Yankovic, Charles Aznavour, Lin-Manuel Miranda, radio host Steve Jones and the late comedian Bernie Mac will also get spots on the Walk of Fame.

Miranda and Yankovic were actually dining together when the announcement was made. The “Hamilton” creator couldn’t help but document the moment on Twitter.

The craziest part of all this was I WAS HAVING LUNCH WITH @alyankovic WHEN SOMEONE TOLD US WE'D BOTH BE GETTING STARS. FOR REAL. pic.twitter.com/z3L8PvYNyW — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 22, 2017

Bindi Irwin celebrated the news by sharing a photo of herself as a child with her father.

I am beyond excited to share with you all that we have just received the news that Dad will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Dad changed the world by reaching out to people through their television screens to bring them on the adventure of a lifetime. To have his name on a Hollywood Star means the world as we carry on his important work. #HollywoodWalkOfFame A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Jun 22, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

“Dad changed the world by reaching out to people through their television screens to bring them on the adventure of a lifetime. To have his name on a Hollywood Star means the world as we carry on his important work,” her caption read.

Irwin died in 2006 after a stingray punctured his heart.

Dates for the star ceremonies have not yet been announced.