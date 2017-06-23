× Homeowner killed after shooter opens fire through front door in NW Harris County

HOUSTON – One man is dead after shots were fired into a northwest Harris County home.

According to Harris County Sheriff’s Office, patrol units responded to a domestic disturbance call at 11 p.m. in the 13000 block of Bexhill Drive.

When deputies arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds inside the home.

Both men were transported to the hospital, where the homeowner died. His friend was treated for his injuries and then released.

“There was another individual here. We’re making contact with that individual right now,” Sgt. Eric Clegg said.

Investigators are looking for the homeowner’s daughter and her boyfriend, but have not released a motive or a suspect description.

No one is in custody at this moment.