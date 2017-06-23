Real vs. Fake: Guatemala and California earthquake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANTIGUA GUATEMALA-- According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast of Guatemala about 24 miles from the city of Puerto San Jose.

The earthquake measured a 6.8 magnitude causing damage to Antigua Guatemala, which used to be the country's colonial capital until an earthquake destroyed most of the city back in 1773.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

After the earthquake was reported in Guatemala, California Institute of Technology accidentally sent out an alert for a huge earthquake near Santa Barbara.

The thing is, it happened back in 1925. Turns out this quake was a mistake.

Some are blaming a Y2K-type computer bug for causing the false alert to be sent out. Although it was 92 years ago computer bugs have been known to cause weird things to happen.

Maybe President Trump shouldn't have shut down the Y2K bug commission, after all.