Massive landslide in China buries more than 100 people

CHINA – Rescuers in China are scrambling to save victims of a horrific landslide. State media report a family of three has been saved from the rubble, but more than 120 people are still missing, and dozens of houses were buried.

The rescued family is reportedly a couple and their baby. They were taken to a hospital.

The landslide struck a village in southwestern China’s Sichuan province. Some 780 rescue workers have responded to the scene and Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on them to do all they can to reach the victims.