Tour de Hood Bike Tours in Houston’s Third Ward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Ready to pedal around town? Well, 3rd Ward Tours, a division of Tour de Hood, offers Bike/Cycling Tours to help explore some of the hidden gems in the third ward area. Located across the street from Emancipation Park, 3rd Ward tours provide free bikes and gear to anyone wanting to take a tour. The purpose of the tour is to establish healthy and fit living in their communities.

Alan Moore, Partner of 3rd Ward Tours, said, "They choose bikes instead of rollerblading or skateboarding because it's a easier method of transportation, it's something that everyone knows how to do or have done in some part of their life."