7-month-old dies after being left in hot car by father

Posted 9:35 AM, June 25, 2017, by

HOUSTON - A 7-month-old boy is dead after being found inside a hot car at a business in northwest Houston.

Police were called to the 7900 block of Northcourt around 9 o'clock Friday night for a report of a child not breathing.

By the time the cops arrived, the boy was already dead from the heat.

Police say the father typically drops the boy off at a babysitter before heading to work, but for some reason he left the boy in the car.

Investigators spoke with the father, but so far no charges have been filed.

Related stories