7-month-old dies after being left in hot car by father

HOUSTON - A 7-month-old boy is dead after being found inside a hot car at a business in northwest Houston.

Police were called to the 7900 block of Northcourt around 9 o'clock Friday night for a report of a child not breathing.

By the time the cops arrived, the boy was already dead from the heat.

Police say the father typically drops the boy off at a babysitter before heading to work, but for some reason he left the boy in the car.

Investigators spoke with the father, but so far no charges have been filed.