Caught on cam: Restaurant owner, daughter brutally attacked over cold chicken

BAXLEY, Ga. -- It's definitely frustrating when a restaurant screws up your order, but what went down in Georgia is downright ridiculous!

Cops are searching for a husband and wife who were caught on camera beating up an owner and her teen daughter because the chicken was too cold.

"She went berserk. They both lost it," Jeanette Norris, the owner of Quik Chik, said. "Him and her both started cussing and beating on the window."

Norris has a broken nose and it tells only part of the story. She says Eric and Latasha Smith complained about the food at her restaurant so she gave them their money back, but that didn't satisfy the picky couple.

Surveillance video shows the woman attacking Jeanette, then the man sucker punched her young daughter.

"One of my employees yelled, 'He's got her. He's got her.' And that's when I realized he had hit her," Norris explained. "Who does that? Who punches a child like she's a grown man standing there? He needs to be put under the jail!"

Tips are flooding in, and cops say it's only a matter of time before Mr. and Mrs. Smith are caught.