Driver dies in SW Houston after trying to beat train

HOUSTON - When will people learn in a matchup between truck versus train -- the train always wins. a person learned that the hard way in southwest Houston on Saturday after a train slammed into the side of their truck, killing the driver and pushing the truck about 200 yards down the track.

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident happened around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday night at the intersection of Main Street and Fondren Road.

Police say a driver of a white pickup truck was traveling southbound on Fondren and went around a stopped car at the railroad tracks in an attempt to beat an oncoming train. Authorities say the driver died at the scene. and will follow up with the medical examiner to determine if alcohol was a factor.