HPD investigating 2-year-old found unresponsive in SW Houston

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is investigating the death of a 2-year-old who was found unresponsive Saturday night.

Investigators responded to a 911 call at 10 p.m. in the 7500 block of Creekbend Drive.

The boy was transported to Southwest Memorial Herrmann Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

HPD Homicide is investigating if foul play or natural circumstances were involved due to visible bruises on the child.

The name of the child has not been released and remains under investigation.