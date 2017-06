Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Mascots from across the country join forces to support kids fighting cancer. Over 30 mascots gathered at the Queensbury Theatre to have breakfast, fun, dance with children from The Sunshine Kids, a non profit group dedicated to children with cancer. Mascots for a Cure is an organization founded by Derek Zinser.

"It's all about raising their spirits, giving them hope love and joy throughout the nation and reminding them that they are kids first and not cancer patients," said Zinser