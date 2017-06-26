× Astros crush Mariners 8-2, hitting 3 homers

SEATTLE — The Astros crush three homers over the weekend, defeating the Mariners 8-2 in Seattle.

George Springer, Yuli Gurrelll and Evan Gattis all hit moon shots into the Safeco Field bleachers. The Astros lead the majors in home runs with 124 on the season.

Rookie Francis Martes started in place of Brad Peacock who went on the paternity list.

Colton Joseph Peacock born at 1:46pm on 6/24/17, weighing 8 pounds 5 ounces and 21 inches long! Mom & baby are great! pic.twitter.com/7ywabNZhoB — Brad Peacock (@BradPeacock41) June 24, 2017

Martes struggled giving up two runs and four walks in two rough innings. Houston relievers combined for 7 innings of shutout baseball.

On deck, Astros RHP Mike Fiers (5-2) will take on the Oakland A’s Tuesday at Minute Maid Park.