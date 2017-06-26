Closing Comments: Political Truce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- There’s an old saying that goes when you point your finger, there are three more pointing right back at you. This seems to be the case with both political parties deciding to share blame over hacking.

But will that alone be enough for the country to take a step back and reevaluate the divide between us?

For all Americans to come together would be big!

For everyone to say I’m tired of fighting and move on!

Hopefully we can come together before a catastrophic event of some kind forces us to do it.