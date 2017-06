Please enable Javascript to watch this video

By Natalie Hee,

HOUSTON-- Zola, the dancing gorilla at the Dallas Zoo, showed off his break-dancing moves in a swimming pool earlier this week.

The YouTube video has since racked up thousands of views online and some are even drawing similarities between Zola's moves and the classic scene from the movie 'Flashdance.'

And if that wasn't adorable enough-- here's a video of a family of geese strolling down a stretch of highway in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

They even got their own police escort.