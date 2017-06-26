Executive Producer
KIAH, a Tribune Broadcasting station, has an opening for an Executive Producer to work in our Houston location. The Executive Producer must be a proven newsroom leader looking to play a major role in one of the country’s most innovative news operation. This role will excel under tight deadlines and bring bold, creative ideas for developing newscasts with rating success.
Responsibilities:
- Overall responsibility for all nightly NewsFix newscasts, including oversight on story selection, content, and production
- Work with managers and team members to create innovative news content; able to think differently and critically
- Collaborate with MMJ’s, Editors, Producers, and the assignment desk to select stories for coverage
- Write, edit and produce as needed
- Develop and supervise effective workflow strategies and procedures for multiple programs
- Effectively supervise all MMJ’s, Producers and Writers
- Provide regular feedback on newscasts with staff, both as a team and individually
- Perform other duties as assigned and support all news department and station initiatives
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree preferred; equivalent experience required
- 5 years previous news producing experience
- Supervisory experience highly preferred. Must be able to effectively manage a large staff
- Demonstrated ability to track and select trending news stories and effectively execute
- Strong editorial and organizational skills
- Ability to work in a rapid, fast-paced deadline oriented environment
- Strong knowledge of digital, social media and emerging platforms/technology
- Excellent management, verbal and written communication skills
- Must be able to work a flexible schedule, including nights, weekends and holidays
KIAH-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer and Drug Free Workplace.
No phone calls please.