Executive Producer

KIAH, a Tribune Broadcasting station, has an opening for an Executive Producer to work in our Houston location.  The Executive Producer must be a proven newsroom leader looking to play a major role in one of the country’s most innovative news operation.  This role will excel under tight deadlines and bring bold, creative ideas for developing newscasts with rating success.

Responsibilities:

  • Overall responsibility for all nightly NewsFix newscasts, including oversight on story selection, content, and production
  • Work with managers and team members to create innovative news content; able to think differently and critically
  • Collaborate with MMJ’s, Editors, Producers, and the assignment desk to select stories for coverage
  • Write, edit and produce as needed
  • Develop and supervise effective workflow strategies and procedures for multiple programs
  • Effectively supervise all MMJ’s, Producers and Writers
  • Provide regular feedback on newscasts with staff, both as a team and individually
  • Perform other duties as assigned and support all news department and station initiatives

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree preferred; equivalent experience required
  • 5 years previous news producing experience
  • Supervisory experience highly preferred. Must be able to effectively manage a large staff
  • Demonstrated ability to track and select trending news stories and effectively execute
  • Strong editorial and organizational skills
  • Ability to work in a rapid, fast-paced deadline oriented environment
  • Strong knowledge of digital, social media and emerging platforms/technology
  • Excellent management, verbal and written communication skills
  • Must be able to work a flexible schedule, including nights, weekends and holidays

KIAH-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer and Drug Free Workplace.

