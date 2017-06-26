Father distraught after New York double shooting; puzzled over son’s execution-style murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — A father is in mourning after 23-year-old son and the man's 23-year-old friend were killed in an execution-style shooting in Brooklyn, according to CW39 affiliate PIX11 in New York.

Evan Hannibal, the father of Devon Hannibal, is struggling to understand why his son's life was taken.

The younger Hannibal was returning from a nearby club on Linden Boulevard with Christina Stubbs, 23, when he was ambushed inside his red Dodge Durango and then shot 15 times by two men who escaped in a SUV after the shooting.

Stubbs, a resident of Pompano Beach, Florida, was shot once. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect didn't say a word before opening fire. Detectives are as puzzled about the motive as Hannibal's family is. They held a celebration in his honor outside the home where he grew up.

"I don't know what's the reason for it son, why you did it," Evan said. "What I'm thinking I hope that's not the reason. My son is not into anything."

Devon leaves behind two children, ages 4 and 5, and they meant the world to him.

"They don't understand it," Evan said. "They just think their father is out. He hasn't come home yet."

At the scene of the shooting, family members lit candles and embraced one another praying that Devon's killer will be caught.

"I can't even explain to you what we lost," Evan said. "Our family is hurting right now."