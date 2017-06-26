× High-speed chase ends on IH-45, police say

HOUSTON– A man has been arrested and charged with felony evading charges after leading police on a high-speed chase down IH-45, Friday.

According to Constable Mark Herman’s Office, Thompson Levarr Lavelle was pulled over for a minor traffic violation in 20400 block of Holzwarth Road.

When the deputy returned to his patrol vehicle to process the paperwork Lavelle fled in his vehicle. The deputy followed but lost sight of Lavelle and other Constable Patrol Deputies converged on the area. Lavelle was spotted running on foot after his vehicle hit a curb at IH-45 and FM 2920.

Lavelle was booked into Harris County Jail.