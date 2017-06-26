Houston Press Best of Houston®- Best Chocolate Chip Cookies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s chocolate chip cookies! And we know just the place to go for your cookie fix.

The Houston Press names Red Dessert Dive the Best Place for Chocolate Chip Cookies in Houston!

"We bake our cookies from scratch in-house every single day," Executive Pastry Chef Ashley Leonard said. "We try to use the best quality ingredients that are available including Valrhona chocolate, which is a French chocolate. Having the crunchy outside, and gooey center, and then just topped with the French sea salt, just takes it over the top."

You can go with the tried- and-true and dip them in milk or shake things up a bit.

"First we start with a warm chocolate chip cookie. We top that off with our house made chocolate ganache and our house made salted caramel sauce, and then we top it with our homemade vanilla bean whipped cream and a cherry and sprinkles," Leonard said.

No matter how hot it is outside, one thing’s for sure…it’s always the right time for some warm, gooey, chocolate chip goodness!

So, treat your taste buds and head on over to Red Dessert Dive!