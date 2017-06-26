× HPD: Man charged with murder after fatal shooting in southwest Houston

HOUSTON– The Houston Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting on Friday.

According to HPD, officers responded to a shooting in the 7900 block of Creekbend about 1:50 p.m. and found the body of Miguel A. Marquez, 38, sitting inside a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds to his chest.

Witnesses reported that Marquez had a disagreement with Juan Contreras, 31. Further investigation led officers to the weapon used in the shooting, which helped to identify Contreras as the suspect.

Contreras has been charged with murder for his alleged role in the killing of Marquez.