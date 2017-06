Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — The CW39 Houston's Maggie Flecknoe updates you with the latest Houston headlines June 26, 2017.

Mother, small children forced to jump out window during NW Houston apartment fire

HOUSTON — Residents of a northwest Houston apartment complex are crying out against an allegedly neglectful management staff after their building caught fire in an incident, which one family claims was the inevitable consequence of the apartment’s unsuitable living conditions. [Read More]