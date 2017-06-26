Mayor Turner, Chief Acevedo, host Meyerland public safety meeting for baby Messiah

HOUSTON– Mayor Sylvester Turner and Police Chief Art Acevedo, held a public safety community meeting Monday to address the crime plaguing the Meyerland community.

Mayor Pro Tem Ellen Cohen hosted the meeting for Meyerland residents in response to the recent shooting of 10-month-old baby Messiah.

Investigators said the victim’s 22-year-old father was walking with his son in the 5400 block of Braesvalley around at 1:40 p.m. on June 14, when he was approached by three men. An argument ensued and one of the men pulled out a gun and began shooting.

One of the bullets struck Messiah and the father — clutching the baby — ran through the parking lot of Nob Hill Apartments and flagged down a citizen, who took them to a nearby Valero gas station.

The infant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two suspects were arrested on June 19, for aggravated assault related to a separate incident that occurred nine days before Messiah was killed, but at the same location.

Warrants were served by HPD Homicide investigators, HPD officers at the Southwest Tactical Unit and the Westside Gang Unit, along with agents from the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force.

“While in custody for those aggravated assault charges, the two suspects were interviewed by our HPD Homicide investigators,” Slinkard explained. “During those interviews, one of those suspects in custody for that previous aggravated assault charge did admit to his involvement in the shooting incident and was also identified by the father as a shooter in the incident resulting in the death of baby Messiah. That suspect is Jared Balogun.”

Balogun has prior arrests for possession of marijuana in 2013, delivery of marijuana in 2012 and burglary of a habitation in 2010.

Police are standing by Acevedo’s previous suspicion that the shooting was gang-related.

The case is still under investigation. Those with any information are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.