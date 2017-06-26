Utah toddler dies after falling asleep in hot van

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINCHESTER HILLS, Utah - A 2-year-old child has died after being left in a hot van during a family reunion over the weekend in Utah, according to KSTU-TV.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said authorities were called to a home in Winchester Hills, located in the southwest corner of the state, just before 7 p.m. Saturday.

Officials said the child's father found the 2-year-old unresponsive in the family van.

Deputies said several families from out of state were attending a family reunion near St. George. Authorities said more than five families, with between 25 and 35 children, were staying at a family's home during the trip.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the families had traveled to St. George for an activity with the children in multiple vehicles. Deputies said the families went back to the home in Winchester Hills so the adults could prepare for a religious meeting in St. George.

At that time, officials said the 2-year-old child was a passenger in a coach-style van along with several other children. Officials said they suspect the child had fallen asleep during the return trip and no one noticed when the child didn't get out of the vehicle with the others.

When the adults came home after the meeting, they noticed the child was missing. Deputies said the child's father found the 2-year-old unresponsive in the van. Emergency crews arrived and confirmed the child had died.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

The Washington County Attorney's Office will screen the case for possible criminal charges, however it appears to be an accident at this time.