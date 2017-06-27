21st anniversary of DJ Screw’s June 27th mixtape

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- Houston rap has become synonymously known for its chopped and screwed sound.

When you hear that "slooooowed down rap beat"...only one name comes to mind. Houston Hip-Hop culture founder DJ Screw. The original origin dates back to the early 90s when he released a series of underground cassette tapes, simply called "The Gray Tapes."

It's been 16 years since Houston said goodbye to DJ Screw, but that certainly hasn't stopped music lovers from keeping his legacy alive.

We pay tribute to the legendary June 27th mixtape on its 21st anniversary in today's Inside Story from the pages of Houstonia.