Amber Alert: 22-month-old abducted in Galena park, officials say

HOUSTON– The Galena Park Police are investigating after a 22-month-old child was abducted Tuesday.

According to police, 22-month-old Jesus Ludena was taken by Alejandro Sebastian Ludena, 25, Ludena is described as being 5 foot 7 inches and weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Ludena was last seen driving a brown 2008 Honda Civic with license plate number HBF2149 with missing front and rear bumpers.

Anyone with information regarding the abduction should contact the Galena Park Police at 713-675-34741.