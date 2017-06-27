× High humidity, scattered thunderstorms through Houston area

HOUSTON — Houston residents can expect high humidity and scattered thunderstorms Tuesday throughout most the area, according to the National Weather Service.

The morning will kick off with light rain, which will turn into a heavier downpour during the mid and late-afternoon hours. There’s a 30 percent chance these thunderstorms could last well into the night, so it’d be smart to keep an umbrella close by! The rain may cause some ponding and minor flooding on the roads, creating a delay in traffic during the busiest part of the day.

Meteorologists are reporting 90 percent humidity throughout area, along with a high of 84 degrees and a low of 76 degrees Tuesday night.

As of now, residents can expect wet and hot weather well into Friday morning — but the city can look forward to a beautiful weekend with mostly sunny skies!