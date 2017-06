HOUSTON– Police are investigating after a man was struck by a vehicle Tuesday.

According to a witness, the man was mowing his lawn in the 5900 block of Belneath at Crestmont around 1 p.m. when his neighbor struck him with her vehicle and crashed into his home. The woman is said to be involved in an ongoing feud with the neighbor and is currently on parole for previously shooting him.

Police have not confirmed the witness’s details.