MCSO: Man runs over, kills 2-year-old daughter in family’s driveway

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A 2-year-old girl has passed away at the hospital after being struck by her father’s truck as he backed out of the family’s driveway Monday evening in The Woodlands, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

The mother, who was driving a van, and her three children were returning home and the children’s father was leaving the house when the incident happened.

Investigators said the husband was backing out of the driveway in a Dodge pickup truck, which was pulling a utility trailer loaded with yard debris, when his wife parked next to him and the toddler jumped out of the van.

The child was struck by either the truck or trailer, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called to the home around 6:30 p.m. and the child was still alive. She was taken to the Hermann Memorial Hospital in The Woodlands, where she later died.

The parents were interviewed at the hospital, officers said.

Neighbors said the family had recently moved into house.