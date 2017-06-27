× Memorial Hermann to lay off 350 employees

HOUSTON– With the recent Health care vote delayed and thousands of people being stripped of Obamacare, Houston has become one of the many cities affected by the uncertain healthcare environment.

Escalating costs and declining reimbursements has forced Memorial Hermann to make the difficult decision to layoff 350 employees. This number represents less than two percent of the more than 25,000 employees currently staffed by the hospital.

“It’s important to first note that this is a proactive response to ensure our future financial stability. We remain financially profitable with a strong balance sheet and have made significant progress through focused efforts around operational efficiency,” a spokesperson for Memorial Hermann said.

The layoffs are also an effort to streamline budget costs to ensure the company’s longevity during the healthcare challenges that they are expected to face in the coming years.

The hospital released a statement that read in part:

“None of the decisions and resulting actions will impact our promise to provide exceptional end-to-end patient experiences, anchored by superior quality, clinical excellence and affordable care. Memorial Hermann has been proudly serving the Houston community for 110 years. Our System is strong, we are financially sound, we will continue to further our mission of advancing the health of all those whom we serve,” Memorial Hermann said.