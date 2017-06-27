No MVP for Harden, Rockets win 3 awards

NEW YORK — The Rockets showed up and showed out at the NBA Awards Show Monday night in New York — winning three awards! Most of us left the first-ever end of season awards show, which was hosted by Drake, impressed but a little disappointed.
Unfortunately, The Beard did not take home an award. James Harden was an MVP be finalist, but finished 2nd to Russell Westbrook.
In his first year as Rockets head coach Mike D’antoni wins NBA Coach of the Year.
In a battle between two, Rockets Eric Gordon beat out teammate Lou Williams for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award.
We can’t forget the mention the heart and hustle of Red Nation. Patrick Beverley is the recipient of the NBA hustle award!
Next year let’s bring that ring back to clutch city!