Philando Castile’s family reaches $3 million settlement with city of St. Anthony

(CNN) -- Philando Castile's family has reached a $3 million settlement with the city of St. Anthony, Minnesota, according to a statement from the city and lawyers for the family. Castile was shot and killed nearly a year ago by a St. Anthony police officer during a traffic stop. Jeronimo Yanez, who is leaving the police force, was acquitted June 16 of second-degree manslaughter and two counts of intentional discharge of a firearm that endangers safety.