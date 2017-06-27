Professor loses job after Otto Warmbier deserved to die comments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWARK, Delaware - At the University of Delaware, a Facebook post cost one part-time professor her job.

Katherine Dettwyler sparked controversy for saying Otto Warmbier deserved to die. In her post, the anthropology professor accused Warmbier of acting like, "A spoiled, naïve, arrogant, U.S. college student" claiming he got "exactly what he deserved."

Warmbier was accused of attempting to steal a propaganda poster from his North Korean hotel in 2015 and sentenced to 15 years of labor. He suffered a severe brain injury while held captive and died just a week after being returned to the United States in a coma.

While the Warmbier family is still grieving, Dettwyler suggested Otto and his parents were to blame for his death. That he had the mindset of a "Young, white, rich, clueless male" and his parents made him think he could get away with whatever he wanted.

The university is cut ties with the professor in a statement that read in part:

"Dettwyler, who last taught in the spring as an adjunct faculty member, will not be rehired to teach at the university in the future. Her comments in no way reflect the values or position of the University of Delaware."

In America, free speech is our right, but sometimes it's just plain wrong.