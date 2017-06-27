Teens busted with pot in police station parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAREDO, Texas - A couple of teenagers in Laredo were busted for possession of marijuana in the parking lot of a police station.

The two 15-year-olds were sitting in a pickup truck while their friend went inside to recover property that police seized a couple days earlier. As officers dealt with the friend inside the station, they got a whiff a marijuana in the air.

The cops followed the friend outside and searched the Toyota Tacoma, where they found a small amount of marijuana and the remnants of two joints.

The teens inside the truck are charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and the friend who went inside the station actually got off.

Maybe the cops took it easy on him since he led them right to his friends.