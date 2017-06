Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERLIN, GERMANY -- It wasn't that long ago when the talk of the town were a different part of German model Martina's anatomy!

Now, her sights have shifted, and so has her skin tone, as she transformed herself into a black woman.

Apparently soaking up the sun and laying in a tanning bed just wasn't cutting it! So she opted for tanning injections. Which gradually made her skin darker, and this is the new Martina: