Amber Alert: Lancaster PD searching for missing 13-year-old girl

LANCASTER, Texas – An Amber Alert has been activated for a 13-year-old Lancaster girl who’s possibly being held against her will.

The Lancaster Police Department responded to a missing person call in the 1300 block of Southridge Drive, Wednesday morning. A family member said she received a call from an unknown male who said he was holding Shavon Le’Faye Randle and threatened to harm her.

Randle is described as a black female, 5’5″ weighing 120 pounds last seen wearing a white shirt and blue basketball shorts.

Investigators revealed a possible suspect seen driving a white 4 door sedan with dark paint damage transferred on the rear passenger side of the vehicle.

If you know anything about Shavon Randle’s disappearance, contact the Lancaster Police Department at (972) 218-2700.