Are you smarter than the average person? Here’s how to find out!

HOUSTON - Have you ever been somewhere and thought, “I've got to be the smartest person in the room.”
Studies show that if you have certain traits, you might have above-average brain power.
Do you want to see how you measure up?
There are four ways to tell:
- Are you funny?
A 2011 study says funny and smart run hand in hard. Silly right?
- Are you tall?
A 2008 study found children of higher elevation did much better on I.Q. tests than those of the shorter stature.
- Ever do drugs?
Obviously drugs don't make you smart. But a study in 2012 found smarter kids would more likely try recreational drugs later in life. They also drink more.
And finally, a study in 2014 says cat people score higher on aptitude tests than dog owners!
Did anyone get a perfect score?