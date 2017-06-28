× Fiers flames out, Astros fall to A’s 6-4

HOUSTON, TX — The Houston Astros fell to the Oakland A’s 6-4 at Minute Maid Park.

Mike Fiers has been the Astros’ best pitcher in the month of June , striking out seven batters but allowing four runs in under six innings. The loss was Fiers’ first loss since May 20.

Down 6-1, the Astros tried to rally with a George Springer three-run home run, but to no avail. Springer now sits second in the AL with 23 homers in the season.

Next up, rookie RHP David Paulio is ready to battle with Jesse Hahn tonight.